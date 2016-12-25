Firefighters deliver presents to fire victims

The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Physical sign indicates labor is getting closer

Giraffe watch: Physical sign indicates labor is getting closer

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Story Video: Click here

A suburban Lake Worth family lost their home to a fire at the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park on Lisa Lane in Lake Worth on Christmas Eve.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found a fully-engulfed mobile home with all of the occupants outside.

The fire was fully extinguished, but the family lost their home and belongings, including their holiday gifts.

"Lost everything, so I feel really destroyed inside," saidCarmen Rosario.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station 32 gathered gifts so the family can still exchange gifts on Christmas morning despite the losses they suffered.

"We have all pitched in to help us to make sure we give this family a Christmas," says Capt. Bob Dawson at Station 32.

Santa and his elves arrived at Carmen's son-in-laws home where she is staying to deliver gifts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family as well.