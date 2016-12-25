Firefighters deliver presents to fire victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters deliver presents to fire victims

A suburban Lake Worth family lost their home to a fire at the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park on Lisa Lane in Lake Worth on Christmas Eve.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found a fully-engulfed mobile home with all of the occupants outside.

The fire was fully extinguished, but the family lost their home and belongings, including their holiday gifts.

"Lost everything, so I feel really destroyed inside," saidCarmen Rosario.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station 32 gathered gifts so the family can still exchange gifts on Christmas morning despite the losses they suffered.

"We have all pitched in to help us to make sure we give this family a Christmas," says Capt. Bob Dawson at Station 32.

Santa and his elves arrived at Carmen's son-in-laws home where she is staying to deliver gifts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family as well.

 

