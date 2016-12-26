Hobe Sound family loses home, 2 dogs in fire

The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Physical sign indicates labor is getting closer

Giraffe watch: Physical sign indicates labor is getting closer

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Story Video: Click here

A Hobe Sound family lost everything, including their two dogs, after a fire ripped through their home on Christmas Day.

"Devastating. Very sad," says neighbor Nancy Imboden.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on SE Bruce Terrace. Firefighters said the blaze started in the back of the home.

Chris Imboden tried to put the fire out.

"I kept spraying his roof trying to keep the flames from catching on," said Imboden.

A resident named Nancy is heartbroken to hear her neighbors lost everything.

"This is a joyous time of the year. It's very sad to lose your home and everything you have," said Nancy.

Tim Deckart is the father of the woman who lives at the home. He says his daughter is hanging in there.

"Holding up OK back there with the Red Cross," said Deckart.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.