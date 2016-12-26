Hobe Sound family loses home, 2 dogs in fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hobe Sound family loses home, 2 dogs in fire

A Hobe Sound family lost everything, including their two dogs, after a fire ripped through their home on Christmas Day.

"Devastating. Very sad," says neighbor Nancy Imboden.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on SE Bruce Terrace. Firefighters said the blaze started in the back of the home.

Chris Imboden tried to put the fire out.

"I kept spraying his roof trying to keep the flames from catching on," said Imboden.

A resident named Nancy is heartbroken to hear her neighbors lost everything.

"This is a joyous time of the year. It's very sad to lose your home and everything you have," said Nancy.

Tim Deckart is the father of the woman who lives at the home. He says his daughter is hanging in there.

"Holding up OK back there with the Red Cross," said Deckart.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

