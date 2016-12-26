Shoppers look for post-Christmas deals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shoppers look for post-Christmas deals

Now that all the presents are open, many of you may be heading back to the store Monday either for more shopping or to make returns.

The day after Christmas is traditionally busy with people making returns or using gift cards.

According to ShopperTrak, a company that monitors foot traffic in stores, says Monday is expected to be the second busiest shopping day of the year, right behind Black Friday.

Part of the reason is that Christmas occurred over the weekend.  The Saturday before Christmas, which was also Christmas Eve, didn’t see as many shoppers.

Many stores also start post-holiday sales Monday, so shoppers might be able to snag some good deals, especially on holiday items.

The National Retail Federation says returns come in at about 10 percent during the holidays, that's 2 percent higher than the rest of the year.

The organization says about 3.5 percent of those returns will be fraudulent. The problem impacts tax revenue and retailers can pass that along to consumers.

The National Retail Federation estimates there will be more than $2.2. billion worth of returns, which is up from last year.

If you are making a return, know the return policy for the specific store where you are exchanging your gift.
 

