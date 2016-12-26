3 Displaced by apartment fire near West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Displaced by apartment fire near West Palm

The Red Cross said three people, including two children, were displaced by an apartment fire near West Palm Beach on Christmas Day.

In a news release, the Red Cross said the fire occurred on East Tiffany Drive.

On Sunday, volunteers were assessing the family's needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

It's unclear how the fire started.

 

 

