Map hopes to improve bicycle safety in PB County

A new bike map is helping bicyclists find the safest routes around Palm Beach County.

The map, produced by the Palm Beach Metropolitan Planning Organization, uses red, yellow and green lines to highlight which roads bicyclists should use or avoid.

The map also indicates if there is a designated bike lane or shoulder where cyclists plan to travel.

The map does not include every small, neighborhood bike path, but shows major connectors in Palm Beach County.

RELATED LINK: http://www.palmbeachmpo.org/static/sitefiles/BikePalmBeach/Bike_Suitability_Map.pdf

 

