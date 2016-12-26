Parents charged with child neglect speak out - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents charged with child neglect speak out

The parents of the 5 children found living in a car in a Walmart parking lot in  Greenacres talk about how things got to this point. 

Donnel and Rikki Baron claim in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 that they did what they could to help their family. 

The couple ended up homeless on December 17 after deputies discovered the children, ages 4 to 14, underweight and malnourished eating only one meal a day and bathing at Okeechobee Park. 

The couple ended up homeless after losing their jobs and home. 

"We just fell on tough times and that's it," said Donnel. 

The couple face child neglect charges. 

The children are in foster homes under the care of the Department of Children and Families. 

A local church is helping the family get back in their feet. The church and the community created a GoFundMe account to help the parents. The pastor of Gray's Temple CME Church says funds can also be sent to the church. 

Gray's Temple CME Church c/o Barron Family. 

