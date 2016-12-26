1 Person injured in crash on Florida's Turnpike - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person injured in crash on Florida's Turnpike

A serious vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike has blocked all northbound lanes near Boynton Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50p.m. just north of the Boynton Beach Blvd. exit.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire in the center lane.

Fire Rescue crews worked to extinguish the fire and are now working to open up lanes. 

At least one person was rushed to the hospital from the scene. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.