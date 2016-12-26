1 Person injured in crash on Florida's Turnpike

The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Physical sign indicates labor is getting closer

Giraffe watch: Physical sign indicates labor is getting closer

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

A serious vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike has blocked all northbound lanes near Boynton Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50p.m. just north of the Boynton Beach Blvd. exit.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire in the center lane.

Fire Rescue crews worked to extinguish the fire and are now working to open up lanes.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital from the scene. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.