Multiple accidents reported across PBC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Multiple accidents reported across PBC

Multiple accidents have been reported across Palm Beach County Monday afternoon, causing traffic delays in some areas. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.