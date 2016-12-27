Fla. scientists send Trump climate change letter

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Story Video: Click here

Rising sea levels continue to plague South Florida especially in Delray Beach.

"We're getting it seven months out of the year," says Clair Johnson on Marine Way.

Flooding is something they have to deal with constantly.

This is Murray Kantor's first year living on the Intracoastal Waterway.

"Anybody who lives on the water should be concerned," said Kantor.

A group of Florida scientists, including two from Florida Atlantic University, say homeowners should be more than concerned.

They say sea levels could rise 2 feet by 2060 at a worst case scenario.

They're taking advantage of the President-elect staying at Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. They sent a letter warning him his South Florida home could be in jeopardy from the sea levels.

In the letter, they propose discussing clean energy solutions.

Kantor and his family hope he listens.

"I love it here, and I'd like to stay for as long as possible," said Kantor.