Riviera mayor has strong words for gun violence

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Story Video: Click here

The mayor of Riviera Beach is speaking out about the violence plaguing the city.

Mayor Thomas Masters has some bold ideas about how to move forward and stop the violence.

This comes after another shooting near West 33rd Street later Monday afternoon injured a man in his 50s.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related, and the man's injuries could be life threatening. The shooter left the scene.



Masters said the community needs to come together to take a stand.

He spoke out about the violence, saying the community needs to create an environment of peace and look out for young people.

Masters said police will enforce a curfew and could also implement security checkpoints.

"Drivers of vehicles that scheme to come into our city from neighboring communities to shoot and kill our youth, be warned. We will take every necessary, every necessary and legal means to keep you out. Point blank. Our entry and exit points will be secured. Smile, you might be on candid camera. A good thing to know. You never know when you might be stopped or searched," said Masters.

The mayor had some advice for parents in the community, asking them to know where your kids are at all times, know their friends and their friends' parents.



He asked parents to check their home for suspicious items and if you notice a negative change in your child, you should seek professional help for them.