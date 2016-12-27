Local shoplifting suspect says items not for her - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local shoplifting suspect says items not for her

Story Video: Click here

A 28-year-old Fort Pierce woman charged with stealing from a Walmart claims she was shoplifting for someone else.

According to a Fort Pierce police report, officers were dispatched to a Walmart on Dec. 21 located at 5100 Okeechobee Blvd. after a report of a suspect leaving the store without paying for a shopping cart of items.

Police said the woman, later identified as Amanda Nicole Krug, was spotted running toward a nearby Golden Corral restaurant and into a wooded area. 

Officers found Krug hiding in the woods south of the Golden Corral. The woman said the items she took from the store were not her but someone else.

Krug was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and faces larceny charges.

