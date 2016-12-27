2 Arrested in Delray Beach after community tips - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Arrested in Delray Beach after community tips

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Police in Delray Beach say citizens who saw something suspicious said something and it led to two arrests.

Last week people noticed individuals pulling on car door handles in the city's southwest side.

When police arrived, they arrested Luc Tismeus and Jamanic Goodwin.

Investigators say Tismeus had a loaded gun in his pocket and the key to a stolen car parked nearby.

