She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

BERLIN (AP) -- German investigators are questioning seven young men who are suspected of trying to set a homeless man alight in a Berlin subway station over Christmas.

Six of the suspects turned themselves in Monday evening and the seventh was arrested after authorities released surveillance camera pictures and video footage of them in a subway train, police said Tuesday.

The suspects are between 15 and 21. Six are from Syria and one is from Libya, and all came to Berlin as asylum-seekers, according to prosecutors.

The 37-year-old homeless man was sleeping on a bench in the Schoenleinstrasse subway station when his clothes were set alight at around 2 a.m. Sunday. Passers-by extinguished the paper that he apparently had used to cover himself, and a train driver used a fire extinguisher to prevent the flames spreading.

The man, who was intoxicated, was unhurt.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep all seven suspects in custody pending possible charges on suspicion of attempted murder.