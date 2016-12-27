Semi fuel leak ties-up Southern Blvd. traffic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi fuel leak ties-up Southern Blvd. traffic

A semi leaking fuel on Southern Boulevard in Wellington hampered traffic just before noon Tuesday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the leak occurred near the intersection of Binks Forest Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid eastbound Southern Boulevard in this area.

