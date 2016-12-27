20-Year-old murder suspect waives arraignment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

20-Year-old murder suspect waives arraignment

Story Video: Click here

A 20-year-old Palm Beach County woman accused of second-degree murder waived her arraignment Tuesday where she would have been formally charged.

Instead, Melanie Eams will have it rescheduled in the next 30 days. The hearing will take place at the main courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.

The 20-year-old is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend James Barry to death with a knife at his home in Loxahatchee after being broke up with her, before fleeing to Maryland.

She is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.
 

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.