Spirit jet makes emergency landing at PBIA

Spirit jet makes emergency landing at PBIA

A Spirit Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Palm  Beach International Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to airport officials. 

Officials said the crew reported a smell of smoke in the cockpit of the airbus A320. 

It's not clear at this time where the flight originated from or how many passengers were on board.

Fire officials are at the scene investigating the aircraft. 

The plane landed safely. No injuries have been reported. 

 

