Boynton police investigating baby's death

Boynton Beach detectives are trying to figure out what led to the death of an 11-month-old baby boy.

We’re waiting for the medical examiner’s report to find out the cause of death.



Police confirm there’s an active criminal investigation at a home on NW 11th Avenue.

Just after 3 a.m. on Friday, someone called 911 about a baby boy who was unconscious and not breathing.

The baby's family says his name is Kalobe Williams and that he was less than a week shy of his first birthday.

“He didn't deserve that,” said the baby’s aunt, Dominique Edwards. “He should have been here for his birthday and now he's just causing a lot of commotion and drama and confusion and we just want to get to the bottom of it.”

The baby was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors we talked to are in shock tonight.



“Anywhere about a child’s death is just sad, it's sickening,” said Niecy Hands, who lives nearby.

Neighbor Kevin Evans, added, “It's sad because it touched me because a baby 11-months baby dying, past away that touched a lot of people, ya know, a lot of people out here are worried, wanting to know what happened.”



The Department of Children and Families is also investigating the infant’s death and has removed all children from the home.

The family says they’re planning Kalobe’s funeral. No date is set yet.

A GoFundMe account was created by a family member to help with funeral expenses.

