Vessel crashes into mangroves near Tequesta

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a vessel they say crashed into the mangroves near Captain Armours Way and Beach Road Tuesday evening.

Crews are helping five people who are on board of the 24 ft vessel, getting them off the vessel and taking them to shore.

There is no report of injuries.

Bridge Cmd *Update* 5 people on the vessel, no reported injuries, crews working on getting them off vessel and to shore — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 28, 2016