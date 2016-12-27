Vessel crashes into mangroves near Tequesta - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vessel crashes into mangroves near Tequesta

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a vessel they say crashed into the mangroves near Captain Armours Way and Beach Road Tuesday evening. 

Crews are helping five people who are on board of the 24 ft vessel, getting them off the vessel and taking them to shore. 

There is no report of injuries.

