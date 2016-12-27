Fans react to Carrie Fisher's death

She put more than $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box. She is seen in surveillance video leaving the store.

Suspect posed as Target employee, took $40K in iPhones, police say

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its green original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut chain is changing the name of its iconic Original Glazed to O’riginal Glazed and bringing back its specially formulated green dough.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Friends and family of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher are expressing their grief.

Fisher passed away at the age of 60.

Her portrayal of Leia, the tough, no nonsense heroine in the original 1977 movie shot her to superstardom.

She went on to reprise the role several more times, including in last year's 'The Force Awakens'

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last Friday, before passing away earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Thoughts and memories poured in not only from Hollywood, but also from our local community as well.

Fans remembered her not just for her acting on the silver screen.

"It's sad just to see how much she meant to fans all over the world, not just because of her portrayal of Princess Leia in the movies, but because of the stances she took and how outspoken she was," fan Mario Mendoza says.

"She did a lot of things other than just be a movie star," fan Jeff Zane says. "She was a writer and a philanthropist and she was going through some personal issues in her life, and she was able to come out a winner."

Fisher just finished filming her role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII, set to be released next year.

It remains to be seen how her death will affect the franchise moving forward.