Pet of the Week Oreo

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Oreo. He's a 8- month-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Oreo:

They say it's not always black and white, but in this situation that's all there is to it! Some may assume that I got my name from my fluffy coat, which is definitely a smart observation. However, it's my super sweet personality that is the real reason behind it all. I'm sweet like a cookie in every possible way. For example, greeting me is like meeting your best friend for the first time. I'll let you pet me for hours while giving you an intense purr in return. Sweet licks from my little tongue will make us inseparable the second I begin. Neither of us will want it to end. So, let's make sure it never has to and claim each other as best friends for life!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.