PBSO deputy charged with DUI after crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy charged with DUI after crash

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges of driving under the influence after a crash Monday night in Royal Palm Beach.

The deputy Martin Casarez, 51, backed his Ford F-150 into a car at the Duffy’s Sports Grill located near State Road 80 and Crestwood Boulevard around 9:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s report.

 

A person was in the car and said Casarez attempted to leave the scene, but the victim "pounded on his truck to get him to stop." 

Another witness said Casarez was driving at a "high-rate of speed" before crashing his truck into the car.  

An investigating deputy arrived at the scene and said Casarez had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Casarez was also swaying while standing, stumbled while walking and had to lean on his truck for balance, the report says.

Casarez told the investigating deputy he had "6 to 8 beers" at Duffy’s and failed a roadside sobriety test.

He consented to two breath tests with resulted in .205 and .195. 

Casarez was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI property damage.  He later posted bail and was released from jail.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.