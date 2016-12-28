3 Arrested in PBC after South Fla. crime spree - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Arrested in PBC after South Fla. crime spree

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County deputies arrested three people accused of preying on unsuspecting bank customers across South Florida.

The suspect, Maria Valentina Castillo Sarmiento, Omar Pulido Sanchez and Uriel Pulido Sanchez, all face charges in what investigators call a coordinated effort which began in Miami.

Several law enforcement agencies alerted Palm Beach County deputies in the South Florida Task Force about these three suspects, according to their arrest reports.

PBSO said the suspects were traveling from Miami, through Broward and Palm Beach counties during the crime spree.

They were known to watch customers make large bank withdrawals, then follow them until they left their cars, then they'd break in and steal what they could.

Deputies watched it all unfold on Dec. 16.

The report says investigators watched the three suspects go to several banks along Okeechobee Boulevard, going in and out of the bank, watching customers take out large amounts of money.

Undercover officers set up an operation and caught these suspects breaking into the officer's car.

All three are in the Palm Beach County Jail and being held on a $30,000 bond and facing burglary and grand theft charges.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.