Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

Palm Beach County deputies arrested three people accused of preying on unsuspecting bank customers across South Florida.

The suspect, Maria Valentina Castillo Sarmiento, Omar Pulido Sanchez and Uriel Pulido Sanchez, all face charges in what investigators call a coordinated effort which began in Miami.

Several law enforcement agencies alerted Palm Beach County deputies in the South Florida Task Force about these three suspects, according to their arrest reports.

PBSO said the suspects were traveling from Miami, through Broward and Palm Beach counties during the crime spree.

They were known to watch customers make large bank withdrawals, then follow them until they left their cars, then they'd break in and steal what they could.

Deputies watched it all unfold on Dec. 16.

The report says investigators watched the three suspects go to several banks along Okeechobee Boulevard, going in and out of the bank, watching customers take out large amounts of money.

Undercover officers set up an operation and caught these suspects breaking into the officer's car.

All three are in the Palm Beach County Jail and being held on a $30,000 bond and facing burglary and grand theft charges.

