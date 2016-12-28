Man arrested for laying on railroad tracks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested for laying on railroad tracks

    •   

JUPITER, Fla. -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he and another man were laying down on railroad tracks, causing a train to stop in Jupiter.

Police were dispatched to Sawfish Bay Park at approximately 11:46 pm Tuesday to investigate a report of subjects laying down on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching.

Police say the two men ran from under the train and into the park after the train had stopped.

Officers detained 27-year-old Aaron S. Haught and another man for questioning.

A witness positively identified Haught as one of the subjects on the train tracks. Haught was placed under arrest for causing interference to a train by causing the train to have to stop.

The witness was unable to identify the other man as one of the subjects on the train tracks.

Police say Haught was also charged with trespassing. Haught had been advised and issued a trespass warning on December 21, 2016 at the park.

