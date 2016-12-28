PBSO deputy arrested on domestic battery charge

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

An off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy faces domestic violence charges after an arrest Monday morning in Greenacres.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded at 9:55 a.m. to a domestic battery investigation at a home on Pine Circle.

The report says that the off-duty deputy, James Lamar Williams, 47, called them saying he had gotten into an altercation with his girlfriend and she had broken a side mirror of his patrol car.

Investigators interviewed the girlfriend inside her apartment, who said she and Williams had been in a relationship for about six to seven years.

An argument ensued between the couple over whether or not Williams should move into her apartment. The arrest report states that the girlfriend wanted him to move in by Dec. 28.

When Williams said he probably could not move in by that date, the girlfriend became upset and said the relationship probably wouldn’t work out.

The report says the girlfriend told Williams on Christmas Day that she was going to bring his things back to him.

On Dec. 26, deputies said Williams arrived unannounced at the woman’s home on Pine Circle.

The report says during his visit he started to remove his belongings from her car, Williams grabbed the woman’s arm and threw her to the ground.

PBSO says the woman suffered a 2- to 3-inch bruise on her right bicep just above the elbow.

Williams and his girlfriend then fought over his key to the apartment, and she said she was pushed up against his car, causing the side mirror to break.

The woman also sustained a bruise across her lower back. She told deputies that she never pushed or hit Williams in any way.

However, Williams told investigators that his girlfriend kicked his patrol car several times and they tussled over a key to her apartment. However, he said he never pushed her or put his hands on her.

Despite his claims, PBSO said because of the woman’s bruises, they arrested and charged the off-duty deputy with domestic battery.