Belle Glade program teaches women art skills

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

At Ella's Closet in the center of Belle Glade, a group of women are they're learning to make jewelry for sale. It's all part of an effort to break the cycle of poverty and unemployment for the women.

Nicole Eloi wants this to be a way to get out of working in the fields. She says, ""I'm out in the sun and I have high blood pressure."

Estania Eloi is unemployed. She says, "if you work for it and come to classes and learn something you didn't know, it's better."

Nicole and Estania are part of "Mother's of Ella's Closet." Brittany Russel started the program.

Along with fellow businesswoman Jen Hernandez, this group gathers several times a week to learn their skill.

Under Jen's watchful eye, the women work together.

Learning makes these women feel empowered and when they feel empowered, they share that with their children and their community.

For their work, everybody, gets $50 in "Ella's bucks".

It's their money to buy necessities for their children from Ella's.

When it's their money that they earned, the cycle shows signs of breaking. Because to them, it’s better than a handout.

Through the classes, there's an education that goes beyond making jewelry.

Estancia says, "It's a good feeling to learn. Just 30 minutes and you have something to do for the day."

That will go to helping her family feel empowered to change.

She says, "It makes me want to teach her something at home or something I just learned. I want to show her so she can learn it too and better her life, too.

That’s what her instructors see.

Brittany goes on to add, "The mission is to not just give a handout, but to teach education and they receive benefits and help for education."

For more information: www.EllasCloset.org.