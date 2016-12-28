2 Arrested for throwing open house party

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

UNINCORPORATED LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- A 48-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested for throwing an open house party in unincorporated Loxahatchee.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a deputy observed a juvenile male carrying a bottle of vodka on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:30 p.m. at 17185 Valencia Boulevard.

PBSO says Diana Maria Irizarry, the renter of the property, was standing at the entrance of her residence while 21-year-old Taylor S. Gallagher collected money from juveniles for admission to the party.

Deputies estimate there were between 300 and 400 people attending the party. Deputies say a strong odor of burning marijuana emanated from the scene.

Once he had been read his Miranda rights, Gallagher admitted to collecting $5 per person and stated that there was alcohol being served inside for $3 to $5.

Gallagher told deputies that he saw security searching juveniles entering the party and finding drugs, but giving them back as they were entering.

Gallagher told PBSO that Irizarry would not let people into the party if they appeared to be under the age of 13.