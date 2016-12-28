Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, has died

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

Debbie Reynolds, the mother of recently deceased actress Carrie Fisher, died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency. She was 84 years old.

According to TMZ, Reynolds was planning Fisher's funeral at her son’s house. Reynolds was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. She died a few hours later.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Todd Fisher told CNN, "My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie."

Reports say that Reynolds suffered a stroke, though no official cause of death has been announced.

RELATED: Celebrities we lost in 2016

Reynolds was one of Hollywood's most popular starlets in the 1950s and '60s, thanks to iconic performances in Singin' in the Rain, How the West Was Won and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She married singer Eddie Fisher in 1955 and gave birth to Carrie Fisher in 1956.

Reynolds also married to Harry Karl and Richard Hamlett, and also had a son named Todd.

Later in life, Reynolds continued to work and held notable roles in Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas and Wings.

Fisher died Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.