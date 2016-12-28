Man shot inside WPB apartment complex - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot inside WPB apartment complex

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting inside a West Palm Beach apartment complex Wednesday evening.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Palms West Apartments and found one man lying in a breezeway with gunshot wounds.

K-9 units are currently searching the area around the complex for the shooter.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and CSI's are on-scene investigating.

The victim's condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

