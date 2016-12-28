Cops: Man on Jupiter railroad tracks arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man on Jupiter railroad tracks arrested

JUPITER, Fla. -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he and another man were lying down Tuesday night on railroad tracks, causing a train to stop in Jupiter.

Police were dispatched to Sawfish Bay Park at approximately 11:46 p.m. to investigate a report of subjects laying down on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching.

Police said the two men ran from under the train and into the park after the train had stopped.

Officers detained 27-year-old Aaron S. Haught and another man for questioning.

A witness identified Haught as one of the subjects on the train tracks. Haught was placed under arrest for causing interference to a train by causing the train to have to stop.

The witness was unable to identify the other man as one of the subjects on the train tracks.

Police said Haught was also charged with trespassing. Haught had been advised and issued a trespass warning on Dec. 21 at the park.

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.