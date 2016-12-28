Cops: Man on Jupiter railroad tracks arrested

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

JUPITER, Fla. -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he and another man were lying down Tuesday night on railroad tracks, causing a train to stop in Jupiter.

Police were dispatched to Sawfish Bay Park at approximately 11:46 p.m. to investigate a report of subjects laying down on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching.

Police said the two men ran from under the train and into the park after the train had stopped.

Officers detained 27-year-old Aaron S. Haught and another man for questioning.

A witness identified Haught as one of the subjects on the train tracks. Haught was placed under arrest for causing interference to a train by causing the train to have to stop.

The witness was unable to identify the other man as one of the subjects on the train tracks.

Police said Haught was also charged with trespassing. Haught had been advised and issued a trespass warning on Dec. 21 at the park.