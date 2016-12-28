Customers struggling to hatch 'Hatchimal' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Customers struggling to hatch 'Hatchimal'

If you took a look at 7-year-old Hailey's Christmas list this year, the 'Hatchimal' flew right to the top.

“I thought it would be cool,” she says.

After an extensive search, Hailey's family was able to make that Christmas wish come true.

“She was super excited, we opened it, it was my sister, myself, the whole family,” says her aunt Ashley Faccini.

Hailey's family is one of many nationwide saying the gift is not all it's cracked up to be.

Turns out the Hatchimal has a hard time coming out of its shell.

“We spent an hour trying to hatch it before we we're like ‘Ok, are we doing something wrong?'" Ashley says. 

Hailey's family documented the entire ordeal on Facebook Live. 

Friends and family flocked to watch the struggle, leaving more than 100 comments.

“A lot of people were like ‘Oh my gosh, hurry up, dinner's about to be ready!’ Ashley says.

Finally after two hours, they decided to wing it.

“We pretty much had to rip the entire top off,” she says.

If you ask Hailey, the entire experience was worth it.

“The best part of it is that you can sleep with it and take care of your own pet," she says.

Nicole, however, is crying 'fowl'.

“I wish it was a better experience hatching,” Ashley says. “That to me is the glory of the whole thing.”

If you are having similar issues with the Hatchimal, the company that makes it is encouraging customers to direct message them on Twitter.

The Twitter handle is @SpinMaster.

