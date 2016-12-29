Jupiter man jailed in South Korea returns home

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

It took the perfect opportunity, to convince former banker Julius Malinowski to come out of retirement. It was the opportunity to work as an international agent for BB&T Wealth Management.

Malinowski said they told him, "You get first class ticket, airplane ticket, first class hotel accommodations, travel the world."

"You just have to take a contract to a client. Review it with them, if they like it, they sign it and that's your job. Four days a month get paid for that, I can do that. That's how I got involved with them," said Julius.

Julius delivered papers to Australia, no problem. But then he was sent to South Korea to meet a client, Mr. Quan. Mr. Quan became suspicious.

"After lunch, we went to his car and there were the police. They said, 'You're under arrest.' I said, 'For what? I haven't done anything.' He said, 'You're involved in a scam.' They took me downtown, interrogated me for three days," said Malinowski.

The Jupiter man was found guilty by association, even though he had no idea what he was doing was wrong.

"It took them two days, for the international crime group to convince me they were scammers. I was wholeheartedly in believing in this group."

The South Korean authorities wouldn't let him go.

"I was in a room 8x10 feet wide and long with four other individuals. And the walls were covered in black mold, the ceiling is covered with black mold," said Malinowski.

He Julius spent 45 days in detention while his son Kent worked to get him out.

Malinowski eventually plead guilty to fraud and made it home for the New Year.

"Judge says we are going to sentence you for one year, two months but we are going to suspend sentence for time served," said Malinowski.

Because he pleaded guilty to fraud, he is not allowed to travel to South Korea for at least the next two years. He says that won't be a problem.

The FBI is now investigating the scam.