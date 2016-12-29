Overnight condo fire sends 2 people to hospital

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

Story Video: Click here

An overnight apartment fire in suburban West Palm Beach sent two people to the hospital Thursday.

Neighbors said the fire occurred around 2 a.m. at the Abbey Park Gardens Condominium located just off of Forest Hill Boulevard.

A resident said his neighbor came banging on his door asking to call 911. He said he could see lots of smoke with one unit full of smoke that seemed to be coming from the kitchen.

A woman and a neighbor's wife went to hospital for smoke inhalation.

A security guard from a neighboring complex was performing his rounds and also called 911 when he saw lots of white smoke.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Neighbor tells me this is where the fire happened. Woman inside and neighbor's wife went to hospital for smoke inhalation, but are ok @WPTV pic.twitter.com/2qllYOJoGO — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) December 29, 2016

Neighbor tells me this is where the fire happened. Woman inside and neighbor's wife went to hospital for smoke inhalation, but are ok @WPTV pic.twitter.com/2qllYOJoGO — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) December 29, 2016

Scripps Only Content 2016