Overnight condo fire sends 2 people to hospital

April the Giraffe
Saturday, April 1 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-04-01 13:11:43 GMT
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
Friday, March 31 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-03-31 16:15:38 GMT
Friday, March 31 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-03-31 16:28:02 GMT
Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.
Thursday, March 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-03-30 23:11:59 GMT
Friday, March 31 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-03-31 15:31:18 GMT
The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.
Thursday, March 30 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-03-30 15:21:07 GMT
Thursday, March 30 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-03-30 15:55:40 GMT
Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.
Wednesday, March 29 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-03-29 17:05:19 GMT
Wednesday, March 29 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-03-29 17:05:19 GMT
Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.
Story Video: Click here
An overnight apartment fire in suburban West Palm Beach sent two people to the hospital Thursday.
Neighbors said the fire occurred around 2 a.m. at the Abbey Park Gardens Condominium located just off of Forest Hill Boulevard.
A resident said his neighbor came banging on his door asking to call 911. He said he could see lots of smoke with one unit full of smoke that seemed to be coming from the kitchen.
A woman and a neighbor's wife went to hospital for smoke inhalation.
A security guard from a neighboring complex was performing his rounds and also called 911 when he saw lots of white smoke.
It's unclear how the fire started.
