Overnight condo fire sends 2 people to hospital

Overnight condo fire sends 2 people to hospital

Story Video: Click here

An overnight apartment fire in suburban West Palm Beach sent two people to the hospital Thursday.

Neighbors said the fire occurred around 2 a.m. at the Abbey Park Gardens Condominium located just off of Forest Hill Boulevard. 

A resident said his neighbor came banging on his door asking to call 911. He said he could see lots of smoke with one unit full of smoke that seemed to be coming from the kitchen.

A woman and a neighbor's wife went to hospital for smoke inhalation.

A security guard from a neighboring complex was performing his rounds and also called 911 when he saw lots of white smoke.

It's unclear how the fire started.

