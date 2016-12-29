Fatal crash on US 441 North in Okeechobee County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash on US 441 North in Okeechobee County

The Florida Highway Patrol said a fatal crash occurred Thursday morning in Okeechobee County.

The wreck occurred at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 441 northbound at NE 224th Street.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 441 North is closed between Dark Hammock Road and Orange Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while law enforcement investigates.

The victim’s name has not been released.

