Royal Palm Beach bank robber sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm Beach bank robber sought

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released surveillance pictures of a man wanted in a TD Bank robbery in Royal Palm Beach last week.

The robbery occurred Dec. 23 at 7:30 pm. at a TD Bank located in the 10000 block of Okeechobee Blvd.

The robber appeared to be a 5 feet 9 inches between 150 to 170 pounds with a beard.  At the time of the crime, the man was wearing a black ski hat, sweatshirt, sun glasses and gloves.  

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you help law enforcement in the case.
 

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.