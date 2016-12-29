Royal Palm Beach bank robber sought

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released surveillance pictures of a man wanted in a TD Bank robbery in Royal Palm Beach last week.

The robbery occurred Dec. 23 at 7:30 pm. at a TD Bank located in the 10000 block of Okeechobee Blvd.



The robber appeared to be a 5 feet 9 inches between 150 to 170 pounds with a beard. At the time of the crime, the man was wearing a black ski hat, sweatshirt, sun glasses and gloves.



Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you help law enforcement in the case.

