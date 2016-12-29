Garbage truck involved in deadly crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Garbage truck involved in deadly crash

One person was killed after a crash involving a garbage truck Thursday morning on westbound Southern Boulevard near Cleary Road.

The wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound car crossed over into the westbound lanes, hitting the garbage truck head on.

The driver of the car died.

PBSO said that another vehicle was also hit.

Southern Boulevard westbound was closed for about three hours before reopening just after 8:30 a.m.

