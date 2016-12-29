Garbage truck involved in deadly crash

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

One person was killed after a crash involving a garbage truck Thursday morning on westbound Southern Boulevard near Cleary Road.

The wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound car crossed over into the westbound lanes, hitting the garbage truck head on.

The driver of the car died.

PBSO said that another vehicle was also hit.

Southern Boulevard westbound was closed for about three hours before reopening just after 8:30 a.m.

CRASH AT north cleary road and southern blvd West bound closed at Cleary pic.twitter.com/QDThZUlLtt — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) December 29, 2016

