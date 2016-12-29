5 Rescued after boat overturns at Boynton Inlet

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Five people were rescued Thursday morning after their 18-foot boat capsized near the Boynton Inlet.

According to Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation spokesperson Bibi Baksh, lifeguards saw the vessel capsize 150 yards outside the inlet.

A rescue boat was used to retrieve three of the five victims and a Sea Tow picked up the remaining two boaters.

The victims were all evaluated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials at the scene said no one on the boat was injured, and no one had to be transported to the hospital.

Baksh said Ocean Rescue, Coast Guard and the sheriff's office also assisted in the rescue.

It's unclear what caused the boat to flip over.

BREAKING: boat capsized; all five people on board are safe and unhurt. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/528rRkz3yB — Wanda Moore (@WandaMooreWPTV) December 29, 2016

#BREAKINGNEWS @PBCFR crews on location Boynton Inlet, 18ft vessel capsized in the inlet, Ocean Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 29, 2016

