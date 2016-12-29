5 Rescued after boat overturns at Boynton Inlet

picture by WADE KORPI
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Five people were rescued Thursday morning after their 18-foot boat capsized near the Boynton Inlet.
According to Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation spokesperson Bibi Baksh, lifeguards saw the vessel capsize 150 yards outside the inlet.
A rescue boat was used to retrieve three of the five victims and a Sea Tow picked up the remaining two boaters.
The victims were all evaluated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Officials at the scene said no one on the boat was injured, and no one had to be transported to the hospital.
Baksh said Ocean Rescue, Coast Guard and the sheriff's office also assisted in the rescue.
It's unclear what caused the boat to flip over.
