Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police said a 23-year-old Boynton Beach man was fatally shot overnight in the parking lot of a Caribbean-themed nightclub.

Detectives said in a news release that an argument turned violent around 2 a.m. Thursday outside of Excell club located at 1041 South Congress Ave.

Shot were fired outside of the club around 2 a.m., killing Niherson David Gustave, 23, of Boynton Beach.

Police said Gustave's friends put him into a car, drove him to Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach and left him on the curb outside of the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they found shell casings, property belonging to the victim and blood on the pavement outside the club.

Detectives said they are piecing together the events that led to the shooting and have talked to multiple witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Witnesses earlier in the evening said Gustave, his friends, and another group of men began arguing inside Excell and were all ejected from the club.

The shooting happened in the parking lot in front of a group of people, and detectives are seeking to speak to anyone who witnessed the shooting or the argument beforehand.



Call Delray police Detective Joe Hart at (561) 243-7813 or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County (561) 458-TIPS (8477).

