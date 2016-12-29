'Improperly parked' car left on St. Lucie tracks

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."

Giraffe watch: Will she or won't she?

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a driver decided to "improperly park" their car Thursday on the train tracks just north of Fort Pierce.

Deputies said the vehicle was left in the 3000 block of Old Dixie Hwy.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the driver was drunk and left the vehicle on the tracks.

The car was removed before the next train arrived.

The sheriff's office did not say if they have arrested the driver in connection with the incident.