58-Year-old man critical after ocean rescue

58-Year-old man critical after ocean rescue

Vero Beach police said a 58-year-old man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the surf Thursday around noon.

The rescue occurred at South Beach Park located at 1706 Ocean Dr.

The swimmer was taken to Indian River Medical Center. 

The victim’s name has not been released.

