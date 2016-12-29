New law bans teens from buying cough meds - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New law bans teens from buying cough meds

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

The year of 2016 is almost behind us. This weekend, new laws take effect in Florida the minute we ring in the new year.
   
Starting this Sunday, one of those laws will prevent teenagers from finding a cheap high with cough medicine.
 
As a mother and a pharmacist at Family Choice Pharmacy in West Palm Beach, Audrey Robinson knows how teens can be these days -- especially when it comes to the dangers of cough syrup.
 
"They find the weirdest thing to start abusing," she said.
 
But a new law takes effect Jan. 1, preventing anyone under 18 years of age from buying over-the-counter cough suppressants.
 
"It's a step in the right direction," said Robinson. "It's something that can be done here, where they can't get access to it -- but parents still need to play a role at home to make sure it's secured."
 
Senate Bill 938 applies to cough medicine specifically containing the ingredient Dextromethorphan. 
 
Dextromethorphan is found in many cough medicines, including Robitussin, Alka Seltzer Plus, Tylenol Cough & Cold and Vicks NyQuil.
 
"They use it to get like an alcohol affect. Dextromethorphan in high doses can cause hallucinations, a drunken feeling, dizziness," said Dawn Rantinella, pharmacist at Center City Pharmacy in West Palm Beach.
 
Rantinella said she has had issues with local teens.
 
"I noticed that my shelf was cleared off, every now and then. And I didn't understand why, until I realized people were using it in the streets," she said. 
 
Rantinella said the pharmacy even had to make adjustments to their inventory to help with the problem.
 
"We started buying smaller bottles instead of the bigger bottles and regulating ourselves on it so we would see what was going on with the bottles," she said.
 
But she says the new law can be an inconvenience for those who genuinely need the medicine.
 
"A lot of times, they don't know how to stop the drug abuse, outside of the pharmacy. So they try different ways to do it. One of them is going to be the government stepping in and trying to regulate that," she said. "Some people aren't OK with that, but they're going to try it, see if it works. I think it's going to put a little bit of a stop on it, at least regulate it a little bit. People are trying to get the drugs off the street."
 
The new law is similar to the law imposed in recent years on Sudafed purchases. 
 
"Underage kids were buying it and using it to make meth," said Rantinella. "Just like with the Sudafed, it did cut down on meth labs here in Florida."
 
Nita Pettis, a primary therapist with South Ocean Recovery drug rehabilitation in West Palm Beach says cough medicine abuse can be just the beginning for teenagers heading down a dark path, so she hopes the new law will prevent her from seeing more young people in her clinic.
 
"It's definitely going to be a game changer," she said. "Hopefully it will help to decrease the number of people that become addicted to more harder, life-changing and life-devastating drugs."
 
The new law also requires those who appear to be under 25 years old to show their ID at the register.
 
The other laws kicking off in 2017 involve insurance policy coverage of opioid medications and how financial institutions can receive summonses and subpoenas
 
 
Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.