Some say 2017 can't come soon enough

April the Giraffe
Sunday, April 2 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-04-02 10:43:08 GMT
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth. More >>
Friday, March 31 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-03-31 16:15:38 GMT
Friday, March 31 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-03-31 16:28:02 GMT
Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.More >>
Thursday, March 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-03-30 23:11:59 GMT
Friday, March 31 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-03-31 15:31:18 GMT
The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans. More >>
Thursday, March 30 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-03-30 15:21:07 GMT
Thursday, March 30 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-03-30 15:55:40 GMT
Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.More >>
Wednesday, March 29 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-03-29 17:05:19 GMT
Wednesday, March 29 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-03-29 17:05:19 GMT
Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.More >>
The countdown to the new year has begun,and for some 2017 can’t come soon enough.
Wednesday we said goodbye to yet another beloved celebrity. Debbie Reynolds died just one day after her daughter, Star Wars star Carrie Fisher, died too.
Their deaths seemed to be the final straw that left people fed up with all of the frustrating news of this year.
It was evident on social medial with hashtag like #2016sucks.
NewsChannel 5 found plenty of folks who shared the sentiment.
“2016 was I think a pretty rough year for me,” said Isabella Pezzulo.
“It was just a mediocre year,” said her father Mr. Pezzulo.
Most people pointed fingers at the recent political climate, coupled with consecutive and devastating celebrity deaths.
While the year may have caused some stress, stress expert Terry Lyles says there are ways to manage and move forward.
“Narrow it down to what I can control, what affects me, and what can I do about it today,” said Lyles because that’s really all I can control.”
Though, there already seems to be optimism as we bring in the New Year.
