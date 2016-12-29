Armando Zuniga: Missing 12-year-old Greenacres boy found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Armando Zuniga: Missing 12-year-old Greenacres boy found safe

GREENACRES, Fla. - UPDATE: 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that Armando Zuniga returned home safely.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered Greenacres boy. 

Armando Zuniga, 12, was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. He left his residence in the 100 block of Treasure Lane in Greenacres and has not been seen or heard from since.   

Armando is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat and shoes. 

If anyone should come into contact with Armando Zuniga they are urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency

