Armando Zuniga: Missing 12-year-old Greenacres boy found safe

-
April the Giraffe
Sunday, April 2 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-04-02 10:43:08 GMT
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth. More >>
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
Friday, March 31 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-03-31 16:15:38 GMT
Friday, March 31 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-03-31 16:28:02 GMT
Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.More >>
Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.More >>
Thursday, March 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-03-30 23:11:59 GMT
Friday, March 31 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-03-31 15:31:18 GMT
The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans. More >>
The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.More >>
Thursday, March 30 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-03-30 15:21:07 GMT
Thursday, March 30 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-03-30 15:55:40 GMT
Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.More >>
Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.More >>
Wednesday, March 29 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-03-29 17:05:19 GMT
Wednesday, March 29 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-03-29 17:05:19 GMT
Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.More >>
Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.More >>
GREENACRES, Fla. - UPDATE:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that Armando Zuniga returned home safely.
EARLIER STORY:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered Greenacres boy.
Armando Zuniga, 12, was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. He left his residence in the 100 block of Treasure Lane in Greenacres and has not been seen or heard from since.
Armando is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat and shoes.
If anyone should come into contact with Armando Zuniga they are urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.