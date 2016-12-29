Mayor: No 'Stop and Frisk' in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mayor: No 'Stop and Frisk' in Riviera Beach

There will be no 'Stop and Frisk' in the city of Riviera Beach. 

The city's mayor, Thomas Masters, said in a video Thursday. 

The city police will do "everything they legally can" to cut down on gun violence, this includes checkpoints at city boarders. 

Mayor Masters say police will look for valid IDs, car registrations and proof of insurance. 

