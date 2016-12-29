Mayor: No 'Stop and Frisk' in Riviera Beach

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

Story Video: Click here

There will be no 'Stop and Frisk' in the city of Riviera Beach.

The city's mayor, Thomas Masters, said in a video Thursday.

The city police will do "everything they legally can" to cut down on gun violence, this includes checkpoints at city boarders.

Mayor Masters say police will look for valid IDs, car registrations and proof of insurance.