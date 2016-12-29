Man killed in Palm City hit-and-run crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed in Palm City hit-and-run crash

Story Video: Click here

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Palm City Thursday afternoon. 

Troopers say a motorcycle and a car crashed on Martin Downs Boulevard, just west of the Palm City Bridge.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of the car. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. 

Scripps Only Content 2016

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.