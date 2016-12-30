Lawsuit argues Delray isn't following its rules - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawsuit argues Delray isn't following its rules

A judge may decide if Delray Beach city leaders violated their own rules. A citizen filed a lawsuit centered around the process of replacing a city commissioner.

Both sides are due in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Al Jacquet left the city commission after he was elected to the House of Representatives in November.

The remaining city commissioners could not agree on who to appoint to that vacant seat. City rules say in that case, the city should hold a special election to let citizens choose.

But there is a regularly scheduled election in March. So, the mayor and commissioners have argued it’s pointless to hold a special election less than two months before an upcoming election.

Longtime resident J. Reeve Bright  filed this lawsuit. He argued the current commission is denying citizens their rights. He is not running for the open commission spot.

