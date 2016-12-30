Lawsuit argues Delray isn't following its rules

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

A judge may decide if Delray Beach city leaders violated their own rules. A citizen filed a lawsuit centered around the process of replacing a city commissioner.

Both sides are due in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Al Jacquet left the city commission after he was elected to the House of Representatives in November.

The remaining city commissioners could not agree on who to appoint to that vacant seat. City rules say in that case, the city should hold a special election to let citizens choose.

But there is a regularly scheduled election in March. So, the mayor and commissioners have argued it’s pointless to hold a special election less than two months before an upcoming election.

Longtime resident J. Reeve Bright filed this lawsuit. He argued the current commission is denying citizens their rights. He is not running for the open commission spot.