Jupiter woman threatens brother over dumplings

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- A 36-year-old Jupiter woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she threatened her brother with a dagger for eating Polish dumplings at their mother's home.

The Palm Beach Post reports the siblings started arguing late Tuesday after Mandy Rounds' brother ate the plate of dumplings, also known as pierogies. The fight spilled outside the Jupiter home.

A police report says Rounds threatened to cut the dumplings out of her brother's stomach before stabbing the large dagger into the hood of a truck where his girlfriend was sitting.

Police found her walking about a half-mile from the house. She was arrested and released from jail Thursday on a $1,500 bond. Records didn't list an attorney for her.

The brother declined to press charges for damage to his truck.

