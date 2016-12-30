Jupiter woman threatens brother over dumplings

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- A 36-year-old Jupiter woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police say she threatened her brother with a dagger for eating Polish dumplings at their mother's home.

The Palm Beach Post reports the siblings started arguing late Tuesday after Mandy Rounds' brother ate the plate of dumplings, also known as pierogies. The fight spilled outside the Jupiter home.

A police report says Rounds threatened to cut the dumplings out of her brother's stomach before stabbing the large dagger into the hood of a truck where his girlfriend was sitting.

Police found her walking about a half-mile from the house. She was arrested and released from jail Thursday on a $1,500 bond. Records didn't list an attorney for her.

The brother declined to press charges for damage to his truck.