Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

A 25-year-old North Miami Beach woman was killed in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning on Southern Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Paige Madison Crowley was driving a 2010 Honda Civic east on Southern Boulevard at 5:24 a.m. near Cleary Road.

Crowley struck a guardrail and crossed all eastbound lanes into oncoming westbound traffic, said PBSO.

The Civic hit the garbage truck and then collided with a third vehicle that was also heading west.

Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt, but the driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The PBSO report says either drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck.