North Miami Beach woman killed on Southern Blvd.

North Miami Beach woman killed on Southern Blvd.

Story Video: Click here

A 25-year-old North Miami Beach woman was killed in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning on Southern Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Paige Madison Crowley was driving a 2010 Honda Civic east on Southern Boulevard at 5:24 a.m. near Cleary Road.

Crowley struck a guardrail and crossed all eastbound lanes into oncoming westbound traffic, said PBSO.

The Civic hit the garbage truck and then collided with a third vehicle that was also heading west. 

Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The garbage truck driver was not hurt, but the driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The PBSO report says either drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck.  

