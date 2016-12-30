Mother, child involved in I-95 rollover crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mother, child involved in I-95 rollover crash

Story Video: Click here

A mother and child were transported to the hospital after their vehicle overturned Friday morning on Interstate 95 southbound in Lantana.

The rollover crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. just north of the Lantana Road exit.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the woman and baby got out of the vehicle on their own.  

Paramedics took both the mother and child to JFK Medical Center.  Both are expected to be OK.

 

All lanes of traffic are open.

The cause of the wreck has not been released. 

