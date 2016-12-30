Driver arrested in fatal Palm City hit-and-run

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 73-year-old Palm City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon.

An FHP report said a 2001 Chevy Blazer driven by Antonio Rubio-Sanchez, 50, of Stuart was traveling west on State Road 714 in the right lane at 5:14 p.m.

Rubio-Sanchez had three children in his vehicle, ages 14, 9 and 4.

A 2009 Honda Aero motorcycle, driven by Richard Allan Nackowski, 73, of Palm City was also traveling west on State Road in the left lane.

The Blazer merged into the inside lane while traffic was congested in the area and collided into the rear of the Honda. The Honda overturned onto its right side and Nackowski was ejected.

FHP said Rubio-Sanchez continued traveling westbound, running over Nackowski.

The report says Rubio-Sanchez fled the scene and returned to his home.

A witness to the crash was able to obtain information that led law enforcement to the location of Rubio-Sanchez and his arrest.

Rubio-Sanchez faces charges of driving without a license that resulted in a death and leaving the scene of a fatal wreck.