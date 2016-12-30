Jewelry store employee shot in Belle Glade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jewelry store employee shot in Belle Glade

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said an employee of a Belle Glade jewelry store had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter Friday morning after she was shot in an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at 9:25 a.m. at Torrecilla Jewelry located on Eight West Avenue. 

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the shoulder.

The sheriff's office said suspect information is vague.

Detectives are investigating. 

