Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Emergency crews snapped a photo of a shark that washed up far inland after a massive cyclone hit Australia.

The change came following the company's retirement of 'dandelion' on Thursday, a decision that sparked controversy among Crayola fans.

New Crayola color: Crayon to be named later

Fish and Wildlife officials say boat collisions are one of the main problems affecting manatees.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said an employee of a Belle Glade jewelry store had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter Friday morning after she was shot in an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at 9:25 a.m. at Torrecilla Jewelry located on Eight West Avenue.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the shoulder.

The sheriff's office said suspect information is vague.

Detectives are investigating.